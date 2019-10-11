Global Water Partnership-Mediterranean (GWP-Med)

ANNOUNCEMENT of Call for Offers published

GWP-Med, as represented by its Host Institute MIO-ECSDE is conducting an open call for offers for the realization of the Pilot Project “Flood insurance in the areas of Skadar/Shkoder Lake – Buna/Bojana River, and Struga in Ohrid Lake, in the framework of the Project: GEF/UNDP/GWP-Med Project “Enabling Transboundary Cooperation and Integrated Water Resources Management in the Extended Drin River Basin”.

Contract Price:. USD 230.000, inclusive of all taxes

Awarding criterion: the most economically advantageous offer on the basis of best quality / price ratio.

Duration of contract: 1/11/2019 – 31/11/2020

Place of works: Areas under flood risk in Skadar/Shkoder Lake – Buna/Bojana River watersheds, and Struga in Ohrid Lake watershed in Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia

Deadline for Application: October 11th, 2019

Publication of Call : The call for Offers is posted on the website of GWP-Med (www.gwp-med.org ), in the UNDP website and in the local press in Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Greece.

Interested applicants are advised to study carefully all sections of the Call, ToR and Annexes as published and ensure they meet the general requirements as well as all specific qualifications described. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Please make sure you have provided all requested materials.