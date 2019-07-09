BSTDB – Procurement Notice

Re: RFP 19-601: Project Management Services for the New Premises of BSTDB

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) invites qualified companies to an open Request for Proposals (RFP) relating to the provision of project management services for the acquisition of new premises (permanent headquarters facilities) in Thessaloniki.

The BSTDB intends to acquire permanent premises in Thessaloniki, sized between 4,500 m2 and 7,500 m2. It decided to prepare and issue an open Call for Tenders for final and binding proposals for new permanent premises. This Call for Tenders will be prepared by an appropriately selected project manager, who will subsequently assist in the evaluation of submitted tenders, advise on the drafting of the contracts with the selected tender participant, and monitor the construction of the chosen premises.

Prospective participants to this RFP are invited to request the RFP documentation from BSTDB by e-mailing the below form (RFP Participant’s Information Sheet) to PMqueries@bstdb.org.

The deadline for submission of tenders is Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.

Only companies that have obtained the RFP documents in the above way shall be eligible to participate in the RFP process.

Kostis Zevgaridis

Director, Administrative Services, BSTDB

RFP Participant’s Information Sheet

RFP No. 19-601

We are interested to consider our participation in the BSTDB RFP No. 19-601.

Please send us the RFP documentation via return email to the below address.