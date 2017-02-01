The «Athens Energy Forum 2018 – Energy Security and Strategic Investments: The Way Forward» will take place at the Athens Hilton, in Greece, on February 15-16, 2018. This is the sixth energy event co-hosted by The New York Times, Kathimerini newspaper and the Skai media group and co-organized by Symeon G. Tsomokos S.A.

During the Athens Energy Forum 2018, international energy policymakers and business leaders will discuss new upstream exploration projects that have been underway in Greece and Cyprus, creating new potential for investment in the oil & gas industry, significant investments that Greece has managed to attract as well as new projects which are being developed with relative robustness in the RES and Efficiency sectors.

Athens Energy Forum 2018 Agenda features the following topics:

– The Global Geopolitical Parameters

– Regional Upstream Developments: Political, Regulatory and Economic Challenges

– Completing the Midstream Puzzle: Exporting Gas from the Eastern Med

– RES, Energy Efficiency and Technological Innovation

– The Domestic and Regional Gas Market Dynamics

– The Domestic and Regional Electricity Market Dynamics

– The Role of US LNG in the regional energy mix

– Sustainable development – climate change and energy

– The post «IMO 2020» era in the Mediterranean