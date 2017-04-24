2nd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum China

Navigating in Turbulent Waters – Strategies, Prospects & Dangers

Make International Connections & Develop New Business

This year’s Capital Link’s International Shipping Forum-China will provide a platform for top level interaction between international and Chinese leaders in the maritime space. It is a top level global summit in Shanghai as senior executives from 15+ international shipping companies, 10 global banks, the top six Chinese financial leasing companies and other leading industry experts will gather to exchange views on current challenges and developments in finance, capital markets, private equity, restructuring, shipbuilding, maritime education, technical and commercial fleet management.

The Forum will examine the interaction and cooperation between the Chinese and global maritime communities. It will address, among other, the interaction between Chinese Leasing Firms and international owners, business development and joint ventures in the maritime space and the optimization of capital expenditures at Chinese Shipyards. It will also provide an overview of trends in the global economy, commodity and shipping markets in light of recent geopolitical developments in Europe and the United States.

As such, attendees of the International Shipping Forum – China can expect a high level of rich industry information and unique networking opportunities with key maritime industry players, including influential members from the shipping, shipbuilding, commercial and investment banks, financial leasing companies as well as global traders of major dry bulk and energy commodities in a comprehensive one day event.

2017 Capital Link China Shipping Leadership Award

This year, the Capital Link China Shipping Leadership Award, which aims to recognize the valuable contribution of an individual to the International Shipping Industry, will be presented at luncheon to Mr. Zhang Ye, President of the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

Friday, May 5, 2017

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, China.