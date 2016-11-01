CAPITAL LINK’S 3rd ANNUAL CAPITAL LINK DISSECT ETFs FORUM

Capital Link’s 3rd Annual Dissect ETFs Forum took place on Thursday,September 29, 2016 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City, and was organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and Bats Global Markets. The event was a huge success and attracted more than 650+ highcaliber delegates from the investment community.

The Forum provided a platform where ETF industry experts were able to deep dive into a series of topics of critical interest to investors and ETF sponsors through a series of panel discussions. Industry experts addressed the trends, developments and outlook in the ETF industry, while reviewing major investment strategies using ETFs.

In the morning, the Forum kicked-off with ETF industry focused panels, which included: Creating Alpha – Innovation in ETFs, Changing Landscape of Bond ETFs, ETF Strategies in Today’s Volatile Market, and ETF Trading: Exchanges, Listing of ETFs, and Liquidity.

The conference resumed in the afternoon with a focus on investment strategies using ETFs. Topics included: Smart Beta and Multi Factor ETFs Investing, Chasing Yield – MLP ETF Investing and Commodities ETF Investing.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Changing Landscape of Bond ETFs

Panelists:

Michael Anderson, Managing Director, GSO Marcel Benjamin, Fixed Income ETF Product Specialist, State Street Global Advisors

The bond market has challenged investors for years and 2016 has been no different. The panelists provided an overview of the factors impacting bond prices and how expectations on the direction of monetary policy will continue to drive investor sentiment. The panelists also offered ETF implementation ideas to take advantage of the potential for liquidity,transparency and tax efficiency that they bring in an otherwise opaque and increasingly illiquid market for many areas of the individual bond market.

Chasing Yield – MLP ETF Investing

Panelists:

Jeremy Goff, Director, Strategic Ventures, Tortoise Index Solutions Jay Hatfield, President, Infrastructure Capital Advisors; Portfolio Manager, InfraCAP Emily Hsieh, CFA, Director of Global Operations, Alerian MLP ETFs invest in master limited partnerships, which provide exposure to US energy infrastructure. Faced with low interest rates, MLP ETFs have become increasingly popular among retail investors that are attracted to their high relative yields. Given current market conditions, our panelists debated active/passive investing in MLP ETFs and hinted that choosing between the two is a tactical decision. 2015 was a difficult year for MLPs ETFs from a flows perspective, but opportunities exist within the space.

Commodities ETF Investing

Panelists:

Kevin Baum, CFA, CAIA, CIO, USCF Trey Reik, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset

Management USA Greg Collett, Director of Investment Product,World Gold Council

Maxwell Gold, Director, Investment Strategy, ETF Securities Commodities are at an interesting point in time. Broad commodity indices are generally in positive territory year-to-date following years of negative returns. For gold, you have questions around the impact of central bank policies and for oil, the issue around the imbalance between supply and demand. Our panel discussed each of these topics and also touched on gold miners, which has been one of the strongest performing areas of the market this year.